Summers scores 20 to lift Navy past Holy Cross 70-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 07:35
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Greg Summers scored a season-high 20 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the foul line and Navy beat Holy Cross 70-56 on Saturday in a Patriot League opener for both teams.

Navy (8-4) now has won seven of its last nine games.

Jaylen Walker scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for the Midshipmen and John Carter Jr. scored 12.

Gerrale Gates had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-11), who now have lost seven straight.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-02 09:26 GMT+08:00

