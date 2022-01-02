Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carry scores 19, late FTs help Kent St. top Toledo 66-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 06:36
Carry scores 19, late FTs help Kent St. top Toledo 66-63

KENT. Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State's 66-63 win on Saturday with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo.

Carry was 5 of 21 from the field and converted 7 of 8 at the foul line. Giovanni Santiago added 14 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (6-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), breaking a three-game skid.

Justyn Hamilton added eight points and 11 rebounds for Kent State.

Ryan Rollins scored 14 points with nine boards for Toledo (9-4, 1-1). Setric Millner Jr. and JT Shumate each scored 12 for the Rockets and Ra'Heim Moss scored 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-02 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
"