Noah Dobson scores in OT to lift Islanders past Oilers, 3-2

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) skates off the ice as the New York Islanders celebrate an overtime goal by defenseman Noah Dobson (8) a... Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) skates off the ice as the New York Islanders celebrate an overtime goal by defenseman Noah Dobson (8) after an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) celebrates his winning goal as Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto reacts after the overtime peri... New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) celebrates his winning goal as Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto reacts after the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders. They got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall, and 4-0-1 at home after losing the first seven (0-5-2) at the new UBS Arena.

Leon Draisaitl had his NHL-leading 25th goal and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton. The Oilers lost in overtime for the second straight day and fell to 2-7-2 in their last 11 after starting the season 16-5-0.

BRUINS 4, SABRES 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a comeback victory over Buffalo in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six games were postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and a league shutdown, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit when Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored early in the third period. Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots.

Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza both returned from COVID-19 protocols and each had a goal for Buffalo. Alex Tuch added a power-play goal.

PREDATORS 6, BLACKHAWKS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and assist in Nashville’s victory over Chicago.

Nick Cousins and Roman Josi also scored, Mattias Ekholm had three assists and Juuse Saros made 37 saves to help Nashville snapped a two-game losing streak.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago in its first game since Dec. 18.

HURRICANES 7, BLUE JACKETS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz each scored twice and Carolina had the last seven goals to beat Columbus.

The Hurricanes scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. Ethan Bear scored at 10:50 of the third make it 5-4 and Lorentz made it 6-4 at 11:59 as part of the spurt. Andrei Svechnikov scored into an empty net at 17:30 for the final score.

Nino Niederreiter also scored, and Seth Jarvis and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Hurricanes.

Gustav Nyquist in his 600th NHL game scored shorthanded and had an assist for the Blue Jackets (15-14-1). Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist and defensemen Zach Werenski and Adam Boqvist also scored.

PANTHERS 5, CANADIENS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves and Florida beat Montreal for its third straight victory.

Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment also scored and Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists. Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal.