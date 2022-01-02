Alexa
Azore scores 24 to lead Texas-Arlington past Troy 62-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 06:42
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 24 points as Texas-Arlington edged past Troy 62-57 on Saturday.

The Mavericks scored the game's final 10 points, including seven from Azore.

Shemar Wilson had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (6-7, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added four blocks.

Efe Odigie had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-5, 1-1), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Duke Deen added 12 points. Zay Williams had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-02 08:11 GMT+08:00

