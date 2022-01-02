Alexa
Lanzini’s double leads West Ham to 3-2 win at Crystal Palace

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 04:32
West Ham's Manuel Lanzini, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and ...

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, right, reacts as West Ham's captain Declan Rice, center, hugs teammate Tomas Soucek to celebrate their win in the En...

West Ham's Craig Dawson, left, is tackled by Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace an...

Crystal Palace's Will Hughes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park stadium...

West Ham's Michail Antonio, right, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, second left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal...

LONDON (AP) — Manuel Lanzini scored twice before West Ham held off a late fightback from Crystal Palace to win 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Two goals in three first-half minutes helped West Ham take control of the London derby with Michail Antonio’s ninth goal of the season opening the scoring in the 22nd minute before Manuel Lanzini produced a fine finish.

Lanzini added a second from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time but there was a tense finish after Odsonne Edouard pulled one back in the 83rd and Michael Olise netted in the 90th.

West Ham held on to celebrate two years in charge for David Moyes with a victory and move within a point of the top four.

Updated : 2022-01-02 06:22 GMT+08:00

"