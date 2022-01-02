Alexa
Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/02 03:43
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the second half of an NFL football ga...

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players' union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.

Also:

—Cincinnati returned QB Brandon Allen and linebacker Germaine Pratt to the active roster from the COVID-19 list. Receiver Trent Taylor is a COVID-19 replacement. Going on the list was tight end Scotty Washington of the practice squad.

The Bengals (9-6) host Kansas City and can clinch the AFC North title with a victory.

—Houston (4-11) added five players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: WRs Jalen Camp and Jordan Veasy; RB Jaylen Samuels; DB Cre’von LeBlanc; and offensive lineman Jordan Steckler.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-02 05:10 GMT+08:00

