THROUGH DECEMBER 31
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|47
|1.93
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|21
|1244
|40
|1.93
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|43
|1.94
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|45
|2.03
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|9
|491
|17
|2.08
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|52
|2.14
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1146
|42
|2.20
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|2.24
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|18
|1035
|39
|2.26
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|25
|1467
|56
|2.29
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|2.29
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|20
|1182
|46
|2.34
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|15
|837
|34
|2.44
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1109
|46
|2.49
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|20
|1130
|47
|2.50
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|16
|908
|38
|2.51
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|12
|715
|30
|2.52
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|18
|1029
|44
|2.57
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|17
|4
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|21
|1244
|16
|5
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|25
|1467
|15
|9
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|15
|5
|4
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|23
|1379
|15
|7
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|15
|5
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|26
|1542
|14
|11
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|24
|1383
|14
|9
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1146
|14
|4
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|20
|1130
|13
|3
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|19
|1082
|13
|5
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|18
|1029
|13
|2
|2
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|20
|1124
|12
|7
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1024
|12
|6
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|25
|1515
|11
|8
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1406
|11
|9
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|11
|6
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|18
|1035
|11
|5
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|20
|1182
|9
|7
|4
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|21
|1164
|9
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|20
|1155
|9
|10
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|18
|1083
|9
|6
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|43
|638
|.937
|15
|5
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|29
|.935
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|47
|647
|.932
|15
|5
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1146
|42
|575
|.932
|14
|4
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|21
|1244
|40
|532
|.930
|16
|5
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|45
|585
|.929
|11
|6
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|52
|671
|.928
|17
|4
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|18
|1035
|39
|503
|.928
|11
|5
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1109
|46
|572
|.926
|7
|7
|5
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|20
|1182
|46
|555
|.923
|9
|7
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|25
|1467
|56
|668
|.923
|15
|9
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|15
|837
|34
|403
|.922
|5
|7
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|237
|.922
|7
|2
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|12
|715
|30
|353
|.922
|7
|5
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|26
|1542
|66
|755
|.920
|14
|11
|1
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|9
|491
|17
|192
|.919
|5
|2
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|19
|1115
|51
|568
|.918
|7
|8
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|354
|.917
|7
|5
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|20
|1130
|47
|518
|.917
|13
|3
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|5
|11
|6
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|3
|15
|5
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|3
|15
|5
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1109
|3
|7
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|18
|1029
|3
|13
|2
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|25
|1467
|2
|15
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|2
|17
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|20
|1182
|2
|9
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|20
|1155
|2
|9
|10
|1
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|18
|981
|2
|7
|6
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|10
|563
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|7
|429
|2
|5
|1
|1