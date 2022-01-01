English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 6, Leicester 3
Norwich 0, Arsenal 5
Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0
West Ham 2, Southampton 3
Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton 2, Brentford 0
Newcastle 1, Man United 1
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Tottenham 1
Watford 1, West Ham 4
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leicester 1, Liverpool 0
Chelsea 1, Brighton 1
Brentford 0, Man City 1
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United 3, Burnley 1
Arsenal 1, Man City 2
Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 1, West Brom 0
QPR 0, Bournemouth 1
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ppd
Bournemouth 3, Cardiff 0
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 1, Derby 2
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Blackpool vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.
Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Ipswich 1, Wycombe 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Crewe 2
Oxford United 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Sunderland 5, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3
Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere 2, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2
Barrow 0, Oldham 0
Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Swindon 0, Stevenage 0
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 2:30 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Aldershot 1, Woking 1
Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Dover Athletic 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Kings Lynn vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County 5, Altrincham 1
Torquay United 3, Yeovil 0
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Bromley 1, Southend 1
Altrincham 0, Wrexham 2
Boreham Wood vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Halifax Town 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot 0
Eastleigh 2, Torquay United 1
Grimsby Town vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0
Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 1
Southend vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking 3, Dover Athletic 2
Yeovil vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Aldershot vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Southend vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.