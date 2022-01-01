Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 26 16 7 2 1 35 83 72
Hartford 25 14 7 2 2 32 81 73
Hershey 25 14 8 2 1 31 80 74
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Providence 24 12 8 3 1 28 67 63
Bridgeport 30 10 16 1 3 24 78 95
WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81
Lehigh Valley 24 7 11 4 2 20 64 80
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 22 18 1 3 0 39 80 46
Rochester 24 16 8 0 0 32 94 88
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Toronto 22 11 9 1 1 24 69 77
Belleville 23 11 12 0 0 22 66 68
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63
Iowa 25 11 10 3 1 26 75 72
Milwaukee 28 12 14 2 0 26 81 89
Grand Rapids 24 10 10 3 1 24 70 75
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 24 18 3 2 1 39 86 57
Ontario 23 14 6 2 1 31 87 72
Henderson 23 13 7 2 1 29 69 58
Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
San Jose 25 11 13 1 0 23 79 100
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
Bakersfield 20 8 8 1 3 20 54 61
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Colorado 3, Iowa 2

Providence 4, Hartford 0

San Jose 4, Stockton 0

Lehigh Valley 6, Utica 5

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4

Henderson 4, Ontario 1

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Chicago at Rockford, ppd

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-02 00:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
S Korea quashes 8-year sentence in death of Taiwan student
S Korea quashes 8-year sentence in death of Taiwan student
"