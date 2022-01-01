Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 6 0 .600 427 264
New England 9 6 0 .600 388 260
Miami 8 7 0 .533 305 315
e-N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 276 449
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326
Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 420 316
e-Houston 4 11 0 .267 248 401
e-Jacksonville 2 13 0 .133 217 396
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 9 6 0 .600 410 324
Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 355 356
Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371
Cleveland 7 8 0 .467 314 329
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 421 306
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 408 411
Las Vegas 8 7 0 .533 316 387
Denver 7 8 0 .467 298 260
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 457 307
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 398 318
Washington 6 9 0 .400 297 407
e-N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 248 365
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 11 4 0 .733 442 312
Atlanta 7 8 0 .467 278 400
New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 316 305
e-Carolina 5 10 0 .333 277 345
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 383 324
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 384 372
e-Chicago 5 10 0 .333 265 373
e-Detroit 2 12 1 .167 259 386
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 416 326
x-Arizona 10 5 0 .667 394 306
San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334
e-Seattle 5 10 0 .333 306 307

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-02 00:38 GMT+08:00

