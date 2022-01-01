SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50 Knoxville 22 17 3 0 2 36 87 49 Quad City 23 15 3 2 3 35 82 56 Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55 Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50 Pensacola 23 12 7 3 1 28 72 64 Peoria 18 11 3 1 3 26 59 39 Evansville 21 11 10 0 0 22 51 53 Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94 Vermilion County 19 3 14 2 0 8 35 86 Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 1

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 1

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Vermilion County 4, Quad City 3

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled