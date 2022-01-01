Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 1, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;33;25;Humid with some sun;31;26;S;10;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A bit of rain;25;21;Mostly cloudy, windy;28;22;S;29;63%;44%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;13;4;An afternoon shower;11;1;NNW;4;72%;55%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSW;7;83%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;10;A couple of showers;12;8;WSW;30;88%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;Windy;-13;-17;Winds subsiding;-15;-21;N;29;59%;11%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun;11;2;Mostly cloudy;13;4;SE;7;56%;4%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, but cold;-15;-18;Not as cold;-8;-9;SSW;12;90%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, very hot;40;26;Some sun, very hot;40;24;NE;18;34%;70%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;10;Sunny and pleasant;17;5;NNE;10;68%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;22;16;Mostly cloudy;26;18;E;19;59%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Overcast;15;7;Partly sunny;18;6;NW;14;49%;33%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;28;23;Cloudy with showers;30;23;ESE;11;77%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;E;13;61%;12%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;ENE;10;52%;11%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;17;8;Clouds and sun;17;8;N;9;68%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;7;-8;Partly sunny;2;-7;S;9;26%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, mild;13;4;Fog, then some sun;13;4;SSW;8;74%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;12;7;A little p.m. rain;11;8;W;12;87%;95%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;22;11;Rain and drizzle;20;11;SE;10;60%;70%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;23;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;19;N;16;79%;93%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;4;Low clouds and fog;10;6;W;8;85%;8%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;13;10;A passing shower;13;9;SW;21;74%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;3;Mostly sunny, mild;9;4;W;10;76%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;Fog, then some sun;11;2;SW;5;88%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Morning t-storms;31;22;A gusty thunderstorm;32;22;SE;12;68%;91%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;25;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;NE;11;46%;80%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Sunshine;11;-2;NW;12;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;18;11;Partly sunny;19;13;NNW;10;69%;38%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;21;14;Clouds and sun;22;17;SSE;16;54%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing, a shower;27;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;ESE;5;60%;66%;5

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NE;18;77%;30%;6

Chicago, United States;Snow;4;-5;Morning flurries;-3;-13;WNW;21;69%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;12;73%;66%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;6;4;Afternoon rain;7;5;W;12;99%;100%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;22;Clouds and sun;29;21;NNE;14;45%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Showers around;22;-5;Very cold;4;-4;N;21;43%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Morning showers;33;25;NE;17;70%;81%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny;18;7;Hazy sunshine;20;8;WNW;7;67%;0%;2

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;-8;-14;Sunny, not as cold;6;-4;SSW;9;31%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;27;13;NW;8;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSE;8;79%;96%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Couple of t-storms;14;8;Clouds breaking;11;6;WSW;27;79%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A couple of showers;9;6;A morning shower;14;9;N;10;38%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;17;12;Periods of sun;18;13;WNW;7;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;19;15;Clearing;22;15;SSE;6;68%;11%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;17;A stray thunderstorm;24;17;ENE;10;74%;91%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Nice with sunshine;29;19;SSW;10;64%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-4;-12;Periods of snow;-3;-4;SE;18;86%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNE;6;54%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Sunny and nice;23;16;E;10;60%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Occasional rain;26;21;Showers;26;20;SSE;11;77%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;27;17;Hazy sun;29;17;E;9;58%;29%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thick cloud cover;16;5;High clouds;19;6;N;9;51%;3%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;10;7;A shower in the a.m.;11;3;ESE;12;86%;57%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;A morning shower;32;24;SW;16;72%;60%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;27;22;Mostly sunny;25;20;N;17;54%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;A t-storm around;28;16;NNE;12;63%;66%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;5;0;Cloudy, not as cool;11;2;NW;8;46%;70%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;25;13;Hazy sunshine;25;14;NE;18;32%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;17;4;Hazy sunshine;18;4;SSE;5;65%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Breezy in the a.m.;26;12;NNW;23;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;8;-4;Colder;0;-1;SSW;11;58%;94%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Increasingly windy;31;24;E;24;55%;2%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Low clouds breaking;32;23;WNW;7;69%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;24;16;Mainly cloudy;25;16;NW;9;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorms;29;24;Thunderstorms;28;24;N;5;85%;100%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A stray p.m. t-storm;16;5;A stray p.m. t-storm;16;5;NW;12;58%;57%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Variable cloudiness;33;25;SW;9;71%;14%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;13;72%;67%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;11;Some sun;17;11;E;6;95%;18%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;Breezy, p.m. rain;12;8;WSW;23;85%;72%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;15;4;Sunny, but cool;16;5;N;7;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm around;28;25;SSW;8;79%;66%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouding up, mild;16;1;Partly sunny;14;1;ESE;4;74%;6%;2

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;32;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;ENE;19;67%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SE;9;81%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Decreasing clouds;29;23;E;12;62%;29%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;29;20;Cooler in the p.m.;28;16;S;21;56%;32%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunshine, pleasant;23;4;N;9;35%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;23;Partly sunny;28;21;SSW;17;62%;13%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A brief shower;4;-7;Colder with snow;-2;-3;WSW;14;77%;100%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;21;58%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;30;21;A gusty thunderstorm;29;21;SSE;13;70%;81%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little rain;2;-7;A little snow;-7;-16;NNW;8;73%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;1;-9;Cloudy and colder;-8;-13;WSW;14;68%;14%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;N;9;55%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;27;14;NNE;17;50%;11%;11

New York, United States;Periods of rain;13;11;A touch of rain;13;-2;NW;31;68%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;N;10;76%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-14;-22;Becoming cloudy;-12;-13;S;16;83%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Bit of rain, snow;5;-3;Mostly sunny;8;0;W;11;63%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;-2;-2;Freezing fog;1;-2;NNE;3;85%;24%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-10;A little snow;-10;-19;NW;17;71%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some brightening;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;NNE;16;74%;91%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A morning shower;32;24;NW;11;71%;65%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in spots;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;NE;10;71%;63%;7

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;13;8;A stray shower;14;11;SW;14;69%;91%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;Breezy in the p.m.;31;20;S;20;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NE;15;58%;43%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;20;69%;91%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Brilliant sunshine;33;17;Hazy sunshine;33;16;SE;9;46%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;13;5;Low clouds and fog;11;9;WSW;9;73%;76%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-12;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-22;ESE;9;51%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;12;A little p.m. rain;20;13;NE;13;70%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny;21;8;SE;4;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;14;70%;83%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;2;-5;Sunny and chilly;-3;-5;N;21;45%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;3;-6;Snow, then rain late;2;1;SW;17;91%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;10;78%;91%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;17;16;A t-storm around;22;11;WNW;13;68%;55%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;14;8;SE;8;86%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-3;-10;Overcast and colder;-8;-10;SE;9;77%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Lots of sun, chilly;10;2;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;5;SSW;9;76%;18%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;16;Becoming cloudy;27;18;ENE;14;63%;39%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;28;23;Breezy in the a.m.;28;23;E;18;61%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;24;18;Humid;24;18;NNW;9;86%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Cloudy;19;9;SSW;12;45%;20%;3

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;27;13;Sunny and nice;29;15;SW;11;35%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;29;20;NNE;14;62%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mild with some sun;20;10;Periods of sun;17;9;ESE;5;84%;28%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and cold;1;0;Rain, chilly;5;3;SSE;15;76%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;1;-5;Sunny;1;-11;W;8;55%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;11;4;Mostly sunny;11;4;NE;13;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;30;25;Thunderstorms;28;25;NNW;14;83%;98%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;14;5;Mostly sunny;11;2;SSW;12;83%;8%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Nice with some sun;29;23;ENE;18;58%;4%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;-1;-5;Cloudy with a shower;4;0;SW;8;100%;98%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;NE;20;60%;5%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;20;17;Inc. clouds;20;17;E;12;71%;17%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;-1;-9;Chilly with snow;-3;-4;SSE;18;89%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Partly sunny, milder;13;5;ENE;8;79%;48%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;8;0;An afternoon shower;8;1;NW;17;70%;42%;1

Tehran, Iran;Turning out cloudy;12;6;Inc. clouds;12;6;NE;9;44%;40%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Mostly sunny;18;12;NNW;9;72%;78%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny, mild;21;6;ESE;6;54%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;5;0;Cold with some sun;5;1;NNW;9;66%;7%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;5;-4;Snow;-4;-9;NNW;24;69%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;17;12;Clouds and sun;18;13;NW;13;78%;25%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;10;Turning sunny;19;9;W;7;74%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-17;-30;Sunshine;-15;-30;ESE;10;62%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;Rain;5;1;SSE;15;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;14;3;Low clouds and fog;7;7;W;5;83%;5%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;ESE;7;46%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun returning;4;-6;Snow at times;3;2;SW;16;83%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;A little p.m. rain;9;7;WSW;18;95%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;High clouds;25;18;N;10;59%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;21;Hazy and less humid;32;20;W;8;52%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;0;-8;A little p.m. snow;1;-7;N;3;62%;74%;1

Updated : 2022-01-01 21:37 GMT+08:00

