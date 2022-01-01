Taiwan diva A-Mei features in Rolling Stone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rolling Stone published a special edition of its magazine that features mandopop diva A-Mei (張惠妹) on Friday (Dec. 30).

As a celebration of A-Mei’s 25-year career, Rolling Stone released the Chinese edition of its magazine, themed, “Fairy Tale of a Singer.” It features glamorous photos of the music icon, plus her apprentices, Chih Siou (持修) and Anna.

Chih Siou won the Golden Melody Awards' Best New Vocal Award in 2020, and Best New Asian Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

A-Mei's manager Isaac Chen (陳鎮川) said the project got postponed for six months because of the pandemic. A-Mei dresses up for the spread in clothes from the fashion label RYZYORYUAN, which was founded by 19-year-old Chinese designer Yuan Qi-qi (袁奇奇).

A-Mei’s April concerts, which are themed on “autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR)” at Taipei Arena, sold out in nine minutes, as soon as the 130,000 tickets were released on Saturday (Jan. 1), CNA reported.



(Weibo, Rolling Stone photo)



(Weibo, Rolling Stone photo)



(Weibo, Rolling Stone photo)



(Weibo, Rolling Stone photo)



A-Mei and apprentices. (Weibo, Rolling Stone photo)