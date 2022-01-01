Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections

Three COVID cases from a Taipei quarantine hotel have now all been confirmed as Omicron patients. Three COVID cases from a Taipei quarantine hotel have now all been confirmed as Omicron patients. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All three residents of a quarantine hotel in Taipei City have been confirmed as being infected with COVID-19’s Omicron variant, but the authorities have not yet determined whether it is a cluster outbreak, reports said Saturday (Jan. 1).

On Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) linked one of the three cases at the hotel to the Omicron strain. Meanwhile, genome sequencing was still continuing on the two other COVID cases.

Case No. 17058 arrived in Taiwan from Shenzhen, China, on Dec. 14 and stayed on the sixth floor of the hotel. Cases No. 17085 and 17099 traveled from the United States and Japan, respectively, and stayed in separate rooms on the fifth floor.

Even though all three have now been confirmed as Omicron patients, test results were unclear as to the date of their infections, UDN reported. Hence, it has not been determined if the three infections were part of a cluster outbreak at the hotel, which might lead to recategorization of the patients from imported to local cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Saturday that experts needed to take a closer look at the path of potential COVID infections inside the hotel, which has since been evacuated. During a visit Friday, investigators tested 14 locations, but all of them were negative for the presence of the virus.

Of 81 close contacts, three still needed to be tested, the test results of three others had not been completed yet, and one was Case No. 17099, while all others were negative, Chuang said.

With the two additional hotel residents, Taiwan’s total number of Omicron cases so far has risen to 62.