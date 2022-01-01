Taiwan confirms 21 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 21 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jan. 1), a sharp drop from the previous day's record 41, and no new local infections and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Saturday’s imported cases were 15 men and six women aged between 20 and 79. Nine had arrived from the United States, six from Vietnam, and one each from Laos, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Egypt, and Guatemala.

They entered the country between Dec. 17-31. A total of 17 were breakthrough cases, with some having already received a booster shot, while the vaccine history of four individuals was still being checked.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 17,050 coronavirus patients included 14,600 domestic cases and 2,396 imported ones. Of the 850 fatalities, 838 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.