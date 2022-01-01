Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese man proposes on New Year's Day sunrise-viewing flight

Couple celebrate engagement and New Year at 20,000 feet in the air

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/01 13:56
A man surnamed Tseng proposes to his girlfriend on a flight to catch 2022's first sunrise. 

A man surnamed Tseng proposes to his girlfriend on a flight to catch 2022's first sunrise.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On a flight to catch the first sunrise of 2022 in Hualien County, a man surnamed Tseng (曾) proposed to his girlfriend surnamed Lai (賴) — who said yes.

CNA reported the flight was part of a two-day tour organized by Hualien County Government and a travel agency, taking off at 5:40 a.m. so passengers could see the sunrise at 6:10 a.m. When the plane landed, passengers took a tour of Hualien.

Tseng worked with the travel agency to plan the proposal, and as sunlight began to appear in the sky, he produced a bouquet and engagement ring, getting down on one knee to propose. When Lai said yes, the captain of the airplane invited all passengers on board to celebrate the moment with the couple.

In an interview, Tseng told reporters the in-flight proposal would become a very special memory. Lai said she had a feeling Tseng would propose during the trip, but did not expect him to do so on the plane. She added that she was pleasantly surprised and moved by the gesture.

Taiwanese man proposes on New Year's Day sunrise-viewing flight
Hualien County Government worked with a travel agency on the flight to catch the first sunrise of 2022. (CNA photo)
New Year
New Year's Day
sunrise
Hualien County
proposal
2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Five factors that will be decisive for China in 2022
Five factors that will be decisive for China in 2022
2021/12/31 11:53
Shuttle buses to transport sunrise-watchers to Taiwan’s Alishan during New Year holiday
Shuttle buses to transport sunrise-watchers to Taiwan’s Alishan during New Year holiday
2021/12/29 17:17
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
2021/12/28 10:28
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
2021/12/26 20:26
Best spots in Taiwan to bring in the new year
Best spots in Taiwan to bring in the new year
2021/12/21 19:18

Updated : 2022-01-01 15:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
"