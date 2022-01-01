Taiwanese man proposes on New Year's Day sunrise-viewing flight

A man surnamed Tseng proposes to his girlfriend on a flight to catch 2022's first sunrise. A man surnamed Tseng proposes to his girlfriend on a flight to catch 2022's first sunrise. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On a flight to catch the first sunrise of 2022 in Hualien County, a man surnamed Tseng (曾) proposed to his girlfriend surnamed Lai (賴) — who said yes.

CNA reported the flight was part of a two-day tour organized by Hualien County Government and a travel agency, taking off at 5:40 a.m. so passengers could see the sunrise at 6:10 a.m. When the plane landed, passengers took a tour of Hualien.

Tseng worked with the travel agency to plan the proposal, and as sunlight began to appear in the sky, he produced a bouquet and engagement ring, getting down on one knee to propose. When Lai said yes, the captain of the airplane invited all passengers on board to celebrate the moment with the couple.

In an interview, Tseng told reporters the in-flight proposal would become a very special memory. Lai said she had a feeling Tseng would propose during the trip, but did not expect him to do so on the plane. She added that she was pleasantly surprised and moved by the gesture.



Hualien County Government worked with a travel agency on the flight to catch the first sunrise of 2022. (CNA photo)