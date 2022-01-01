Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 12:36
People gather for New Year's Eve, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital whe...
Revellers take part in the Els Enfarinats festival in the town of Ibi near Alicante, Spain, Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021. For about 200-years the inhabitants...
Shamans hold photos of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a year-end ritual where they predict political and social ...
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a housing development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Worshippers attend a memorial service for Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St. Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursda...
Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa is lit up in purple on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in memory of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. South Africa's ...
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Homeless children stand in a queue to receive a morning meal from Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, at its headquarters in K...
Simon Ammann of Switzerland soars through the air at the first stage of the 70th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Tuesday, De...
Stand News Editor Patrick Lam, center, is escorted by police officers into a van after they searched evidence at his office in Hong Kong, Wednesday, D...
In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor...
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass in the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem...
Alona Nacua, right, stands with her son as she looks at their damaged house due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Sat...
A devotee carries offerings for Yemanja to be sent out to sea during a ceremony honoring the deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, on Icara...
Catholic clergy pray during a service for St. Stephen's Day at the Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. In many coun...
Women wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by an art installation depicting a prosperity chamber on display outside a mall in ...
Tottenham's Lucas Moura (27) scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace...
Oklahoma players celebrate a win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay...
Pope Francis addresses the crowd before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas Day blessing from the main b...
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (A...

DEC. 25 - 31, 2021

From a traditional festival in Spain, to memorials for Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, to Christmas and New Year's celebrations globally, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

