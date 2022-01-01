Alexa
Japan’s representative in Taiwan dons tiger suit to write New Year wishes

Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan is Izumi Hiroyasu and 2022 is Year of the Tiger

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/01 13:37
Japan's envoy in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu, dons a tiger suit to write his New Year wishes. (Facebook, JiaoliuxiehuiTPEculture photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), put on a tiger suit to wish Taiwanese a Happy New Year on his office’s Facebook account Saturday (Jan. 1).

Though the Year of the Tiger will not start until Feb. 1, according to the Lunar New Year calendar, Izumi followed Japanese tradition by writing a message of best wishes for the new year on Jan. 1, CNA reported.

While e-mails have now largely replaced this tradition, the chief representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) insisted on writing his message by hand.

His office explained some other Japanese new year customs, including the importance of the first dream of the year as a portent of events later on; and the absence of a full stop in the messages, because its presence would signify the end of the relationship between the writer and the addressee.
