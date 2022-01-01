Alexa
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan ADIZ on New Year’s Day

Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s identification zone on 239 days in 2021

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/01 11:08
File photo of a Chinese military plane. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As citizens in Taiwan celebrated New Year’s Day, a Chinese military plane briefly entered the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the morning.

According to radio and flight path records, the plane entered the southwestern corner of the ADIZ at 8:17 a.m. at an altitude of 3,000 meters, the Liberty Times reported. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and broadcast radio warnings that said:

“Republic of China Air Force broadcast. Chinese military aircraft in Taiwan’s southwestern airspace at an altitude of 3,000 meters — beware. You have entered our airspace, affecting our flight safety. Turn back and leave immediately.”

The Liberty Times cited the Ministry of National Defense as saying Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on a record high 961 occasions over 239 days in 2021.
