Central Connecticut defeats St. Francis 67-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 09:30
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Snoddy registered 14 points and nine rebounds as Central Connecticut beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 67-55 on Friday night.

Ian Krishnan also scored 14 points for Central Connecticut (4-10, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Trenton McLaughlin and Davonte Sweatman each had 11 points.

St. Francis scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Terriers (3-10, 0-2). Rob Higgins added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"