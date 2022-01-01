Alexa
Kiss scores 33 to lift Bryant past Sacred Heart 85-82

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 09:38
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored 33 points as Bryant narrowly beat Sacred Heart 85-82 on Friday night.

Charles Pride had 18 points for Bryant (6-7, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Adham Eleeda added 14 points.

Aaron Clarke had 21 points for the Pioneers (5-10, 1-1). Nico Galette added 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Cantavio Dutreil had 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-01 10:58 GMT+08:00

