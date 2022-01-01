President aims to maintain Taiwan growth momentum in New Year’s address

President Tsai Ing-wen makes her New Year's address at the Presidential Building. President Tsai Ing-wen makes her New Year's address at the Presidential Building. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) livestreamed New Year’s address on Saturday (Jan. 1) highlighted four goals she has set for her administration in 2022, which aim to propel Taiwan forward based on the country’s economic growth and social challenges over the past year.

Tsai first reviewed the economic achievements of Taiwan in 2021, highlighting the nation's economic growth rate, which was predicted to reach an 11-year high despite uncertainties due to the pandemic, and lingering issues such as inflation and high housing prices. Then, she outlined the four directions she will lead Taiwan in 2022 — “continued advance toward the world,” “maintaining the momentum for economic development,” “solidifying the social security system,” and “steadfastly protecting sovereignty.”

Tsai said the four-question referendum demonstrated the people’s determination to join the international community. The government will work hard to engage with the international community, forming and deepening ties through policies such as the New Southbound Policy, Taiwan-U.S. dialogues, bidding for CPTPP membership, and strengthening European connections.

Meanwhile, Tsai said as a leader of the semiconductor manufacturing industry and a key player in the world’s digitalization and climate change response, Taiwan will continue to push for energy transition and net-zero emissions. She also addressed Taiwan’s inflation and growing housing prices, assuring citizens the government will continue to monitor and control prices through policies, as well as to promote social housing and other social welfare measures.

Tsai expressed her concern for Hong Kong, citing interference in the election of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and the arrest of several members of the media in December, which drew “further concern for human rights and freedom of speech in Hong Kong.”

“The pursuit of democracy and freedom is not a crime — Taiwan’s support for Hong Kong will not change. Aside from paying attention, we must also cherish the hard-earned democracy and freedom, make Taiwan better, and let the world see that democratic Taiwan has the courage to walk away from the shadow of authoritarian China and not succumb to the pressure,” Tsai said.

She added, “In these years, we continuously called for China not to take away Hong Kong’s democracy and human rights, and strongly protested military interferences and diplomatic suppression targeting us. These actions are not helpful to maintaining regional peace and stability.”

She called for Beijing to “not to misjudge the situation” and to prevent the “expansion of internal, rash military advances.”

“The military is definitely not the option to resolve cross-strait differences. Only by taking care of each of our own people’s lives, reassuring society’s faith will there be the space and atmosphere to face problems and seek solutions together peacefully,” she concluded.