Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ridder, breakthrough Bearcats stall in 27-6 loss to Alabama

By SCHUYLER DIXON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/01 08:07
Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush (9) tries to tackled Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA Colle...
Cincinnati fans watch during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, i...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) kneels on the sideline during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal gam...
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) scores a touchdown after catching a pass as Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) defends during the second hal...

Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush (9) tries to tackled Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA Colle...

Cincinnati fans watch during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, i...

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) kneels on the sideline during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal gam...

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) scores a touchdown after catching a pass as Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) defends during the second hal...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Desmond Ridder didn't want to take on the burden of representing all the non-Power Five schools in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl against top-ranked Alabama.

The breakthrough Bearcats held up pretty well despite Ridder's offense going nowhere for long stretches Friday while the Alabama running game overwhelmed them in a 27-6 loss that ended an undefeated season.

Cincinnati (13-1) still had a chance when Bryan Cook intercepted Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young's pass near midfield with Alabama leading by 11 late in the third quarter.

Ridder and the Bearcats went backward from there, and the Crimson Tide (13-1) extended the lead to 24-6 on the next possession after avoiding a three-and-out by converting on third-and-16.

The Bearcats (No. 4 in The Associated Press and CFP rankings) were held without a touchdown for the first time since a 42-0 loss to Ohio State in the second game of 2019. That also was the last time they played a top-five opponent.

The numbers didn't favor the first non-Power Five school in the playoff coming in, and didn't look much better afterward against a powerhouse program headed to the championship for the sixth time in the eight years of the four-team playoff format.

Cincinnati averaged 2.8 yards per play while falling behind 17-3 at halftime. Alabama had 302 yards at halftime when the Bearcats came in allowing 305 per game.

Fifth-year Alabama senior Brian Robinson Jr. had his first career 200-yard game, finishing with 204 yards as the Crimson Tide had a season-high 301 yards on the ground.

Cincinnati's best chance to get in the end zone came on its first possession, when Alec Pierce was open at the goal line on a first-down pass from the Alabama 9 but linebacker Henry To'oTo'o knocked it down at the line of scrimmage.

The Bearcats settled for the first of two field goals — their only scoring — before three consecutive three-and-outs. The second drive to a field goal started the second half, and the next good scoring chance stalled inside the Alabama 25 when Ridder was sacked on fourth down.

With the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, the Bearcats failed again on fourth down. Ridder's pass was incomplete as he finished 17 of 32 for 144 yards for his first sub-100 rating of the season (90.9).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2022-01-01 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
"