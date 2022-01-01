Alexa
McKoy leads Merrimack over Long Island 82-77

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 06:28
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan McKoy had a career-high 21 points, on seven 3-pointers, as Merrimack edged past Long Island 82-77 on Friday.

Mikey Watkins had 16 points and six assists for Merrimack (7-8, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor and Malik Edmead each had 12 points.

Merrimack posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Ty Flowers had 23 points and five assists for the Sharks (3-9, 0-2). Isaac Kante and Eral Penn each had 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-01 07:59 GMT+08:00

