How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/01 05:47
Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note Friday, but still managed to end the year with big gains.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. It wound up with a yearly gain of 26.9%, nearly as big as its gain two years ago, just before the pandemic set in. The S&P 500 notched its latest record high on Wednesday, its 70th of the year.

Company profits came in strong this year as the economy reopened, but the fast-spreading omicron variant and the looming end of the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies are overhangs for investors going into the new year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30.

The Nasdaq fell 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to 15,644.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.48 points, or 0.2%, to 2,245.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 40.39 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow rose 387.74 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 8.40 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 rose 3.74 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 1,010.11 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow rose 5,731.82 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 2,756.69 points, or 21.4%.

The Russell 2000 rose 270.46 points, or 13.7%.

Updated : 2022-01-01 07:30 GMT+08:00

