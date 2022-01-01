Burns scores 20 to lead Winthrop past Converse 78-40

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had 20 points as Winthrop easily beat Converse 78-40 on Friday.

Russell Jones Jr. had 15 points for Winthrop (7-6). Chase Claxton added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Cory Hightower had 11 rebounds.

Jimmie Sanders II scored nine points for the Valkyries.

