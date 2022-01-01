Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Faramade carries Texas A&M-CC over Sul Ross State 101-49

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 04:32
Faramade carries Texas A&M-CC over Sul Ross State 101-49

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Stephen Faramade had a season-high 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rolled past Sul Ross State 101-49 on Friday.

Jordan Roberts had 13 points for Texas A&M-CC (11-3). Ethan White and Donovan Ray each had 11 points. Terrion Murdix had nine points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Texas A&M-CC is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Julian Paredes had 15 points for the Lobos. Larry Morrison added four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-01 06:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
"