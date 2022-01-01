Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Central Arkansas routs Champion Christian College 119-47

By Associated Press
2022/01/01 04:39
Central Arkansas routs Champion Christian College 119-47

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had 18 points to lead seven Central Arkansas players in double figures as the Bears rolled past Champion Christian College 119-47 on Friday.

Camren Hunter added 17 points, Elias Cato chipped in 13, and Darious Hall and Churchill Bounds each had 12. Chatham shot 9 for 11 from the field. Hunter also had 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Hall posted nine rebounds.

Central Arkansas (3-10) posted season highs with 63 rebounds and 29 assists.

Kyle Malone had 13 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins and Ariyon Williams each had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-01 06:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
"