Central Arkansas routs Champion Christian College 119-47

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had 18 points to lead seven Central Arkansas players in double figures as the Bears rolled past Champion Christian College 119-47 on Friday.

Camren Hunter added 17 points, Elias Cato chipped in 13, and Darious Hall and Churchill Bounds each had 12. Chatham shot 9 for 11 from the field. Hunter also had 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Hall posted nine rebounds.

Central Arkansas (3-10) posted season highs with 63 rebounds and 29 assists.

Kyle Malone had 13 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins and Ariyon Williams each had 12 points.

