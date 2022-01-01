Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/01 04:27
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.78 to $75.21 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.75 to $77.78 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.23 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $14.50 to $1,828.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 29 cents to $23.35 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.1383 from $1.1326.

Updated : 2022-01-01 06:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
"