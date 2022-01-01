BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jan 2520 Down 39 Mar 2553 Down 33 Mar 2565 2565 2513 2520 Down 39 May 2588 2591 2547 2553 Down 33 Jul 2594 2595 2558 2563 Down 27 Sep 2596 2596 2559 2569 Down 22 Dec 2567 2578 2550 2560 Down 16 Mar 2553 2556 2537 2542 Down 13 May 2534 2542 2530 2535 Down 13 Jul 2535 Down 13 Sep 2533 Down 14