All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 26 16 7 2 1 35 83 72 Hartford 24 14 6 2 2 32 81 69 Hershey 25 14 8 2 1 31 80 74 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Providence 23 11 8 3 1 26 63 63 Bridgeport 30 10 16 1 3 24 78 95 WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81 Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40 Rochester 24 16 8 0 0 32 94 88 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 22 11 9 1 1 24 69 77 Belleville 23 11 12 0 0 22 66 68 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84 Iowa 24 11 10 2 1 25 73 69 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53 Ontario 22 14 5 2 1 31 86 68 Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57 Colorado 27 11 11 3 2 27 84 87 Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64 Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69 San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100 Bakersfield 20 8 8 1 3 20 54 61 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, ppd

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled