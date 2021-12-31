NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|427
|264
|New England
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|388
|260
|Miami
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|305
|315
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|276
|449
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|357
|326
|Indianapolis
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|420
|316
|e-Houston
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|248
|401
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|217
|396
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|410
|324
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|355
|356
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|301
|371
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|314
|329
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|421
|306
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|408
|411
|Las Vegas
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|316
|387
|Denver
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|260
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|457
|307
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|398
|318
|Washington
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|297
|407
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|248
|365
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|442
|312
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|278
|400
|New Orleans
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|316
|305
|e-Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|277
|345
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|383
|324
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|384
|372
|e-Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|265
|373
|e-Detroit
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|259
|386
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-L.A. Rams
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|416
|326
|x-Arizona
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|394
|306
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|377
|334
|e-Seattle
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|306
|307
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.