Taiwan foundation sets up information center for pregnant migrant workers

The Garden of Hope Foundation will provide legal and psychological advice in various languages

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/31 20:37
Migrant women workers at a flash mob protest in Taipei in 2019. 

Migrant women workers at a flash mob protest in Taipei in 2019.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Garden of Hope Foundation will set up an information center to help pregnant migrant workers, reports said Friday (Dec. 31).

Out of 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan, some who become pregnant might fear they will lose their job and be expelled from the country, leading them to choose illegality, CNA reported.

In order to help those women, the Garden of Hope Foundation was in the process of establishing an information center which would provide legal and psychological assistance in several languages. Most migrant workers are from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Over the past decade, the foundation helped 51 women with their legal situation, ID documentation, change of work, healthcare, childcare, and travel home, according to a news release. The new center will provide similar services, as well as evaluate the women’s situation and give them psychological advice, while strengthening their help for newborns.

The foundation said it would also organize courses teaching migrant women to improve their sexual and physical autonomy and to plan their pregnancy. Online and offline empowerment workshops will also help the migrant workers, according to the group.

The Garden of Hope Foundation emerged in 1988 to help victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking.
