Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022

An animated light display on Taipei 101's giant T-Pad wall read "Taipei 101 wish you a happy new year." An animated light display on Taipei 101's giant T-Pad wall read "Taipei 101 wish you a happy new year." (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the stroke of midnight on Friday (Dec. 31), Taipei 101 set off a dazzling display of pyrotechnics that were unfortunately overshadowed by clouds.

The capital's iconic skyscraper was the backdrop for the show that lasted 360 seconds and saw the launch of 16,000 fireworks. In addition to the 360-degree, three-dimensional, wheel-shaped, fireworks seen last year, there were also heart-shaped and wing-shaped fireworks choreographed to Taiwanese folk music.

The theme of the show this year was, "Toward a better future," conveying the idea of healing around the world.

There were 10 sponsors of the show, including I-Mei Foods, Foodpanda, NCSOFT, KIA, the Hakka Affairs Council, the Tourism Bureau, Taiwan Stock Exchange, CTBC Bank, Changhwa Telecom, and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation.

Taipei 101 held the title of the world's tallest building for several years and has been hosting the fireworks event since 2005, making it a New Year hotspot alongside the annual party at Taipei City Hall. The extravaganza was once hailed by CNN as one of the world's greatest events for ringing in the new year.

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News