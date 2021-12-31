Motion Control Market 2021 Latest Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast till 2030| Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Motion control market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outline a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2027.

The global motion control market is expected to reach approximately USD 21.75 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Motion control in an industrial process is a part of automation, that can be achieved with the help of automated control systems. An automated control system consists of hardware, motion controllers, drives, feedback devices, sensors, and software tools by which controllers generate the path that the motor follows which is used to control the movement and speed of the motor to obtain the desired performance. Drives are used to receive signals from the controller and convert those according to the motor requirement facilitating the motor to move in a predesigned manner. Feedback devices are used to make the motion system control a closed-loop system which minimizes the system errors.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, technology, application. industry, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into actuators & mechanical systems, motion controllers, electric drives, ac motors, sensors and feedback devices, and others (servo drives). Actuators, in motion control systems, are used to convert energy (usually electrical energy) into motion.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Actuators and mechanical systems are used to produce and control the motion in mechanical systems. Linear actuator is a device that converts energy into straight line motion. Various industrial applications use pneumatic, electric and hydraulic linear actuators. Rotation and tilt actuator convert energy into rotational motion. Rotary actuators perform full 360 degrees of turns. It is used to operate waterworks, chemical plants, and refineries. Among hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric rotary actuators, electric rotary actuators are in high demand as compared to its other variants since hydraulic and pneumatic actuators must convert linear motion into rotary motion using a pinion and rack arrangement. The alignment actuators provide multi-axel alignment motion.

The alignment actuators are used in high-resolution and high-repeatability for semiconductor handling, laser drilling, alignment assembly and other applications. Alignment actuators can be used in XY-theta stage, which enables the actuator to move in angles set by the user. Motion controllers are the most important components in the motion control systems. Electric drives are used to control the motion of electrical machines. The operation and control of torque, speed, and direction of rotation are achieved with the use of electrical drives. Electric drives are mainly of two types, AC drives and DC drives. DC drives offer high starting torque and are suitable for applications requiring a constant speed.

By technology, the market has been classified into pneumatic, hydraulic, and electromechanical actuation. A pneumatic system is used as an automation control technology which uses pressurized air or gases to actuate the device. Hydraulic technology makes use of various liquid types varying from water to high-temperature fire resistant. The liquid used in hydraulic systems is almost non-compressible which makes it useful for accurate positioning, speed and force control.

Hydraulic systems can generate high force (approximately 25 times greater) as compared to pneumatic systems, therefore, hydraulic systems are preferred for positioning heavy loads. Electromechanical actuators are mechanical actuators where the control knobs are replaced by electric motors.

By application, the market has been divided into inspection, material handling, packaging, robotics, and others. Inspection is a major operation in any industry such as food & beverage, semiconductor, and medical among others. Inspection requires motion control systems integrated with vision systems and software such as PLC and HMI.

Material handling refers to moving an object from one place to other. It covers warehouse & distribution, airport baggage handling, manufacturing & bulk handling, and postal & parcel delivery. Construction industry requires handling heavy materials with precision. It includes industrial trucks, cranes, or drilling rigs. Packaging technology requirement varies from industry to industry. For instance, food & beverage industries have a high packaging demand. The industry requires fast machine cycle times to fulfill the high demand while maintaining product quality in terms of hygiene and other aspects.

Whereas, beverages require flexible packaging solutions for packaging beverages in containers of different shapes and sizes. Robotics deals with intelligent machines used for accomplishing various tasks with accuracy and precision even in rugged conditions. Robotic technology depends heavily on sensors, motion controls, and processors. Servo and stepper motors and position sensors in motion control systems offer movement to robots. Motion control systems are also used in tire and rubber, printing, and postal sorting applications

By industry, the market has been divided into metals & machinery manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, semiconductor & electronics, and others (textile, furniture & wood). Metal and machinery manufacturing industry requires reliability, high level of precision, and productivity in its production processes. Motion control is being used in the healthcare industry from a long time.

Previously, only the manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceutical products and disposables related to healthcare were using motion control. However, nowadays, motion control is also used in medical diagnostics and therapeutic processes where diagnostic machines such as CT scanners and MRI scanners among others are using motion control systems. The automotive industry uses motion control in various processes of manufacturing such as welding, assembling, sorting, inspecting, and painting. Space vehicles are equipped with motion control components for precise, repeatable, and reliable movement of critical parts of the aircraft.

Components such as sensors with electro-optical/infrared technology used in unmanned aircraft systems; actuators and motion controllers used in moving panels; and instruments of satellites and spacecraft are the applications of the motion control systems in the aerospace industry. Oil & gas industry uses motion control systems in various end-use applications such as logging while drilling (LWD), measurements while drilling (MWD), directional drilling, horizontal drilling, wireline systems, and artificial lift pumps. Semiconductor and electronics industry require motion control systems with high precision, high accuracy, and faster operation. Other industries considered in the study includes textile, furniture and wood industry.

Key Players

The key players of motion control market include Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), ABB Group (Switzerland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics N.V

(Switzerland), Estun Automation Co. Ltd. (China), Emerson Electric Co (US), AMETEK, Inc., Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and MKS instruments Inc. (US)

Global Motion Control Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the motion control market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the motion control market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, component, technology, application, industry, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the motion control market

Target Audience

> Application providers

> Automation consultants

> Automation system integrators

> Connectivity providers

> Motion control distributors and providers

> Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

> Technology investors

> Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Key Findings

> The global motion control market is expected to reach USD 21.75 billion by 2023.

> By component, the motion controllers segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 4,572.23 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at 5.30% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By technology, the electromechanical actuation segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 6,326.93 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significantly, exhibiting an 8.29% CAGR.

> By application, the packaging segment dominated the global motion control market with a market share of USD 5,133.40 million with CAGR of 7.81% from 2018 to 2023.

> By industry, the automotive segment is dominated global motion control market, with a market share of USD 2,981.54 million with CAGR of 7.75% from 2018 to 2023.

Geographically

Europe has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global motion control market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Motion Control Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Europe is dominating the motion control market owing to the rising adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing industry. Also, the increased awareness of advanced and automated process for fatory automation is further expected to fuel market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, accounting for an 8.72% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from China, Japan, and South Korea which are the largest electronics manufacturing economies.

The report on the global motion control market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

