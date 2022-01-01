Taiwan's prize-winning rapper Soft Lipa and ØZI release new track 'Death Trip'

Soft Lipa and ØZI feature in the new single, “Death Trip.” (YouTube screenshot) Soft Lipa and ØZI feature in the new single, “Death Trip.” (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's prize-winning rapper Soft Lipa and Taiwanese-American musician ØZI look at the world after death through the lens of Chinese mythology in their latest collaboration, "Death Trip."

Soft Lipa and the 24-year-old R&B singer ØZI's new single was released on Tuesday (Dec. 28). In response, Soft Lipa posted on Facebook, “As a man from the future, I can tell you this track is going to win the Golden Melody Award's Song of the Year 2022."

The song looks at life and death in a humorous way and was a previously unannounced surprise for the duo's fans. At the beginning and end of the four-minute music video, the duo reference Master Chun Kung’s words, "Paradise — you really got to go check it out."

In the video, the pair go to hell after a car accident, leaving them shocked. As they sing, "I don’t want to die yet," some personal problems are revealed, prompting listeners to reflect on their own lives.

According to Chinese mythology, the dead have to drink "meng po soup," which removes memories, so they can move on to their next lives. ØZI says he is not ready to drink it while sitting on a boat rolling past famed fortune-teller Jesse Tang (唐綺陽), who gets a shout out in the lyrics.

The clip also features Soft Lipa’s daughter, another reason why the award-winning singer doesn't want to let go of life. According to the lyrics, the musician wants to see his little girl grow up, go to Dubai, and give his son an English name before he passes away.

HYPEBEAST reported that supernatural events happened while shooting the music video. ØZI said the cameras and machines failed to work during shooting, but all went well after the production crew lit incense sticks.

Soft Lipa was Best Mandarin Male Singer at the most recent Golden Melody Awards.