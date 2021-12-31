KMT schedules meetings at new Washington office in January

Eric Huang pictured on a screen at a press conference in Taipei on Dec. 28. Eric Huang pictured on a screen at a press conference in Taipei on Dec. 28. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), has scheduled closed-door meetings in Washington D.C. in January, according to party insiders.

The seminars will mostly be conducted with U.S. think tanks, government officials responsible for Indo-Pacific affairs, as well as leading scholars, per CNA. The physical location of the office has been decided upon, but not publicly revealed.

The source also mentioned the party will hold policy discussions with academics from Harvard University in February. The discussions will focus on the role of the KMT in the trilateral relationship between Taiwan, the U.S., and China.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is due to travel to the U.S. after Lunar New Year. Only then, when he is present to open the new office, will the official party representatives be announced.

The new office is being set up by the deputy director of the KMT’s new International Affairs Department, Eric Huang (黃裕鈞). It is a pillar of the party’s new internationalization strategy and an attempt to counter the narrative of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) on the Beltway.