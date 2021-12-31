Taiwan confirms quarantine hotel case as 60th individual with Omicron

A former resident of a quarantine hotel has been identified as Taiwan's 60th case of the Omicron variant. A former resident of a quarantine hotel has been identified as Taiwan's 60th case of the Omicron variant. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of three residents at a quarantine hotel has been confirmed to have COVID-19’s Omicron variant, bringing the total for Taiwan to 60, reports said Friday (Dec. 31).

Genome sequencing to determine the nature of the infections for two residents on another floor is continuing and results are expected Saturday (Jan. 1) at the earliest, CNA reported. Before the results are known, it is impossible to say whether the three cases amount to a cluster outbreak, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

A total of 62 contacts of the hotel resident, who was labeled as Case No. 17058, tested negative for COVID, while the hotel in Taipei City has been cleared of travelers. Four contacts had not produced test results, as of press time, while 14 still needed to be tested, a CECC spokesman said.

The Omicron case arrived from Shenzhen, China, Dec. 14, to stay in quarantine on the hotel’s sixth floor, and returned home on Dec. 25. The two other COVID cases stayed in separate rooms on the fifth floor after arriving from the United States on Dec. 22 and from Japan on Dec. 16, respectively.

If the three cases are linked, the infection was most likely to have occurred on Dec. 24, the day before case No. 17058 left for home, reports said.