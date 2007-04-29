Alexa
Photo exhibition

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2007/04/29 00:00
The Taiwan International Workers Association has successfully completed two migrants' photography workshops. Those workers have learned to use the camera to uncover the various but often ignored phenomena surrounding them - the real situations of their workplaces and communities. We hope that the publication of an album and the holding of a photo exhibition in Taipei will give this group of workers the opportunity to have their voices heard. We need your support to give these workers a chance to be heard. The photo exhibition will be held from May 6 to 13, 2007 at Fuxun Park along Zhongshan North Road, Section 3, Taipei City. Please make a donation. Any amount is welcome. If you donate US$60 or more, we will send you a copy of the album, Voyage 15840 (28 x 17cm), that features more than 80 of the best photographs from our two workshops. Each photograph comes with a caption written in English, Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, and Thai. To make a donation, just go to http://www.paypal.com. Our paypal account is tiwa.blog@gmail.com. You may also go to TIWA's Web site, http://www.tiwa.org.tw/, click on the "Donate" box, and follow the instructions. Your support makes a difference.

Updated : 2021-05-10 11:47 GMT+08:00

