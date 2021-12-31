Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market 2021-2030 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies | USD 3.91 Billion

The drug of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2027. Report Ocean presents a new report on drug of abuse testing services market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Several governments across the globe are initiating strict policy guidelines to contain drug abuse cases in the market. In this direction, the National Drug Control Budget requested an amount of USD 32.5 billion in the last financial year across five areas such as law enforcement, prevention & testing, operation, treatment, and interdiction.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the drug of abuse testing services market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the drug of abuse testing services market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the drug of abuse testing services market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the drug of abuse testing services market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

It includes a grant of USD 1.8 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for funding of evidence-based prevention initiatives and services. Department of Defense also requested more than USD 1.1 billion to monitor and support drug interdiction to counter-drug operations on the U.S. soil.

Accessibility of the abuse testing services to the limited number of people with substance use across the market, with only being 1 in 7 cases being treated each year. However, in developed nations such as the U.S., there is a proper network and administration for reimbursement to treatment services to drug-related disorders. In line with this, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in 2020, expanded its Medicare coverage to include medication-assisted treatment options in the opioid abuse testing and treatments scheduled.

Drug abusers among hard-working employees risk the business, they are involved in. To eliminate those risks, employers need to conduct regular abuse testing programs in the market, however, this is being a privacy issue in many countries. There are several key legislations, which are protecting the individual’s testing privacy rights.

Major Players:

Market participants operating in the drug of abuse testing services industry include Quest Diagnostics, United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc., Cordant Health Solutions, DrugScan, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Legacy Medical Services, Psychemedics Corporation, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Precision Diagnostics, Millennium Health, American Substance Abuse Professionals (ASAP), Inc., and LGC Group.

Drug of Abuse Testing Services, Drug Type Outlook

Alcohol

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

LSD

Others

Drug of Abuse Testing Services, End Use Outlook

Government

Private

Specialty Centers

Drug of Abuse Testing Services, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

