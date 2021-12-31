Silicon Photonics Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Silicon Photonics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

Silicon Photonics Market is expected to register a 22.93% CAGR, exhibiting substantial growth during the forecast period.

Global Silicon Photonics Market Research Report: By Product (Transceivers, Active Optical Cable, Optical Multiplexers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Engines and others), By Component (Laser, Photodetector, Modulator, Micro-Optics (Micro Lens, Micromirror, Light Diffuser, Beam Shapers and others) and Passive Optic Components (Silicon Lens (Hemispherical, Plano-Convex and others), Optical Receptacles, AWG Terminals, Optical Isolators, Mux/Demux Modules, Micro-Optical Filters)), By End Users ( Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Commercial, Military And Defense, Healthcare and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2024

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

The market was valued at USD 742.48 Million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 2,518.59 Million by 2024. North America is responsible for the major market value of USD 272.69 million in the year 2018; the market is projected to register a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period. Silicon photonics is a bourgeoning technology wherein data is transmitted using light rays between different computer chips.

Light has a property of carrying more volumes of data in less time than conventional copper electrical conductors. To more cope with the limiting issue of copper in network and storage area networks (SANs), optical fibers are used in silicon photonics to carry fast interconnections between data centers. Silicon photonics is carried out using semiconductor fabrication techniques. The use of photonics in semiconductor industry enables low-cost, high-volume assembly and can support 100 gigabits per second transmission on chips. Silicon photonics are composed of nanophotonic components such as ring resonators and filters.

Market Segmentation

Silicon Photonics Market has been segmented by product, by component, by end users and by region. Based on product the market has been segmented into Transceivers, Active Optical Cable, Optical Multiplexers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Engines, and Others. Based on Component the market has been segmented into Laser, Photodetector, Modulator, Micro-Optics (Micro Lens, Micromirror, Light Diffuser, Beam Shapers, and Others) and Passive Optic Components (Silicon Lens (Hemispherical, Plano-Convex, and Others), Optical Receptacles, AWG Terminals, Optical Isolators, Mux/Demux Modules, and Micro-Optical Filters)).

By end users the market has been segmented Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Commercial, Military and Defense, Healthcare, and Others. Based on region the market ahs been divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Silicon photonics is an assimilation of photonics and electronics on the silicon platform; it boosts the capabilities of microprocessors and enables them to run at much lower power.

Silicon photonics comprises next-generation communication systems and data interconnect technology as it provides photonics for high data densities and transmission over long distances. Multiple companies are to accelerate development and commercialization of silicon photonics products for renewal of the electronics industry. Silicon photonics is one of the most efficient solutions for low-cost, sensitive, and specific measurements to measure health status without impeding complexity, cost, and size of instrumentation required to gain that data.

The adoption of data centers and advancement in communication technology is expanding rapidly across the globe with the greatest challenge of solving the problem of faster data transmission, cost-effectiveness, and reliable protocols. The use of copper-based networking is replaced by optical fiber communication, while the communication between the storage chips and processors is accelerated by the use of silicon photonics. Silicon photonics includes use of laser and silicon together, producing high bandwidth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Silicon Photonics Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global silicon photonics market during the forecast period due to the developments in the isolated surgeries, and remote consultation in medical and healthcare industries.

Major Players

Infinera Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation(US), Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Israel), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Finisar IPG Photonics Corporation (US), NKT Photonics (Denmark), SICOYA (Germany), AIO Core Co. Ltd (Japan), and DAS Photonics (Spain), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Corporation (US) and FLIR Systems (US) are some of the major players of the Global Silicon Photonics Market.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

