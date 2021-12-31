PCR Technologies Market 2021-2030 Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities | CAGR Of 5.9%

Report Ocean presents a new report on PCR Technologies Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

PCR Technologies Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction that is a molecular diagnostic technique that detects genetic material from a specific organism such as a virus. PCR technology is used to generate millions of copies of a piece of DNA. These techniques are commonly used in various life science fields such as genetics, molecular biology research, and clinical diagnostics.

The PCR technologies market is growing exponentially on account of rapid advancements in PCR technology and rising incidences of various chronic and infectious diseases. For instance, the most common infectious diseases are respiratory infections and tuberculosis which are 43% prevalent of all the infectious diseases. Also, another most common infectious disease around the world is HIV/AIDS, in 2019, 38 million people were affected by the disease. Furthermore, increasing adoption of PCR in various non-medical applications such as food safety, water contamination and for detection of the various pathogen in environmental samples are also expected to drive the market growth globally.

Another significant reason contributing towards the growth of the market is the growing focus on gene-based research and the launch of new and innovative technologies by key industry leaders to strengthen their portfolios. For instance, in July 2021, PathStore, a France-based multinational company launched the covid-19 RT-PCR test priced at ₹299, the lowest so far among the private sector diagnostic industry. Furthermore, due to Covid-19, testing and prevention of infectious diseases has also witnessed a boom and thus the growth in the PCR technologies market. For example, as many as 1.8 million covid tests were performed in a single day in India alone. This sudden ramp-up in facilities is going to last even after covid, making it easier to get tests for infectious diseases as well.

Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Takara Bio, Inc., Merck KGaA, BioMerieux SA, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories are some of the prominent players operating in the global PCR technologies market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to by these players to develop new and advanced PCR technologies.

Global PCR Technologies Market Segmentation

By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments, Software

By Technology

Real-Time PCR

Traditional PCR

Digital PCR

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Research

Forensic

By End-User

Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Labs & Hospitals

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

