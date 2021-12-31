Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market 2021-2030 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies | USD 1.52 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2027.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic included healthcare patent filing processes across the globe, mostly due to shelter-in-place mandates. In 2020, the USPTO has extended the patent filing process by 30 days, under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

Moreover, notices and additional extensions for upcoming trademark matters were issued by the USPTO. In 2021, USPTO has also assured the introduction of patents end-to-end search tool, in association with the ongoing pilot program for peer search collaboration.

Recently, in January 2020, the US and China signed an Economic and Trade Agreement, under which a system was established for filed generic drugs for the approval process. The agreement enabled patent term extensions to compensate for unnecessary delays in granting trademarks, as well as, to resolve any of the disputes. Such government initiatives are expected to augment the need for local healthcare trademark filing, and thereby, outsourcing a few of the services.

Trademark protection plays an important role in the pharma industry. The drug development process is a time-consuming process and costly procedure. Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies also using trademark protection to expand their market position and ease out the competition. The aforementioned benefits of patents for biopharma companies are expected to drive the market forward via rapid uptake of the filing outsourcing process.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a lucrative market growth rate over the healthcare patent filing outsourcing study period. Such high market growth is due to the surge in a colossal number of trademarks being filed and the availability of low cost-efficient outsourcing services among Asian countries.

There is a sudden rise in applications from China. It is being predicted that, in 2019, China has filed 1,327,847 patents, in comparison with Japan and India accounting for 452,130 and 34,015 applications, respectively. As a result, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in the healthcare patent filing outsourcing industry.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the healthcare patent filing outsourcing industry include Clarivate, Bristows, Hoyng Rokh Monegier, CRJ IPR Services LLP, Patent Outsourcing Limited, ipMetrix Consulting Group, Synoptic Intellectual Patents (P) Limited, Dennemeyer, Powell Gilbert, and Carpmaels & Ransford Services Limited.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Origin Outlook

Resident

Non-resident

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Domain Outlook

Medtech

Assistive Care devices

Consumables and Disposables

Diagnosis and Imaging Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Surgical Devices

Wearable Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Service Outlook

Filing & Prosecution

Post Grant

Pre-filing

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

