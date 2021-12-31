Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Wi-Fi Chipset market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is expected to register a 6.02% CAGR, reaching considerable growth during the forecast period.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Research Report: By Type (Mobile Wi-Fi, Industrial Wi-Fi and others), Fabrication Technology (FinFET, FDSOI CMOS, Silicon On Insulator (SOI) and Sige), Die Size (28nm, 20nm, 14nm, 10nm and others), Application (Smartphone, Tablets PC and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2025

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Generally, a wireless chipset is a hardware component or a system-on-chip (SoC) that allows a device to communicate with another wireless device. Hardware components such as external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards or WLAN adapters make vast use of wireless (Wi-Fi) chipset. The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is expected to register a 6.02% CAGR, reaching considerable growth during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi chipset is used in several applications such as smartphones, personal computers, and laptops.

The Wi-Fi chipset is often available in three operating bands-single, dual, and tri bands. The market was valued at USD 18,153.6 Million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 27,183.7 Million by 2025. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 6,833.8 Million in 2018; the market is probable to register a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period Developments in computer-aided systems, wearable technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), computerization technologies are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the global Wi-Fi chipset market.

Market segmentation

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is segmented based by type, Fabrication Technology, By Die Size, By Application and region respectively. By Typeit is given by Mobile Wi-Fi, Industrial Wi-Fi, and Others. By Fabrication Technology it is given by FinFET, Fdsoi Cmos, Silicon on Insulator (SOI) and Sige, by By Die Size: 28nm, 20nm, 14nm, 10nm, and Others, By Application: Smartphone, Tablets, PC, and Others and By Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In July 2018, In contract with Pioneer Corporation, a leading provider of digital products, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation provided Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Combo Solution for in-vehicle infotainment systems. The AVH-W8400NEX receiver of Pioneer used the CYW89359 combo solution provided by Cypres. In July 2019, MediaTek Inc. launched two new gaming-grade system-on-chip, Helio G90, and G90T. These chips can detect the degrading quality of Wi-Fi and automatically switch to an LTE connection. In December 2018, Intel Corporation launched a B365 chipset made using the 22 nm fabrication process. It supports hardware RAID for PCIe and SATA storage devices.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. North America region is projected to dominate the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period due to an already established infrastructure and increasing ownership of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets in this region. Chipsets are designed to work with a specialized family of microprocessors. These components control broadcasts between the laptop and an external device.

In this swiftly evolving environment, the growing demand for high-power electronic products and ever-increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises are contributing to the growth of the electronic industry resulting in a growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. The study also indicates that the manufacturing and automotive industries would expect a considerable increase in Wi-Fi chipsets due to rising demand for shrinking and computerization. The recent news tells us that Qualcomm’s new 205 chipsets will bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE to feature phones. Qualcomm has recognized a potential that can be tapped in phones using power chipsets.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets.

The projected onlookers in the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market are companies like Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (Taiwan), Global Foundries (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Bermuda), On Semiconductor (Quantenna Communications Inc) (US), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea) and United Microelectronics Corporation (Taian).

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

