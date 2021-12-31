Software-defined Networking Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report ocean

Software-defined networking Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Software-defined networking Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Software-defined networking Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Software-defined networking is a networking approach that enables network to be centrally and intelligently controlled or programmed with the help of software-based controllers or application programming interfaces (APIs) to make a network easier and flexible to manage.

It optimizes the network resources and quickly adapts networks to changing applications, business needs, and data traffic. In addition, it delivers a wide range of business benefits such as enhanced ability to respond quickly to the issues and outages for improved network availability, increased flexibility & acceleration of time-to-market for new applications, and programmability for making networking simple for organizations to automate their network functions and reduce operating costs.

Increase in adoption of cloud computing, surge in investments in software-defined networking/network function virtualization to reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX), and increase in need for mobility services are the major factors that drive the growth of the global software-defined networking market.

Cloud computing and virtualization are enabling organizations to upgrade their networks with technologies such as software-defined networking to become flexible to respond varying IT and business requirements.

To keep pace in the competitive environment, various companies are deploying software-defined networking technology to revolutionize their network operations and design. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increase in bandwidth usage, which is increasing the adoption and upgrades of software-defined networking technologies. However, legacy network equipment issues and security risks due to centralized nature of data plane may hinder the market growth.

On the contrary, rise in the implementation of IoT applications and intelligent edge and coordination of these advanced technology/applications with software-defined networking are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in demand for software-defined networking due to the emergence of 5G network is expected to be opportunistic for software-defined networking the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the global software-defined networking market included Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., and NEC Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the software-defined networking market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of software-defined networking market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

o Physical Network Infrastructure

o Virtualization & Control Software

o Software-defined Networking Applications

– Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

BY END USER

– Telecommunication Service Providers

– Cloud Service Providers

– Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– IT

– Consumer Goods & Retail

– BFSI

– Defense

– Telecom

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

