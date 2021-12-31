Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market 2021-2030 Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis | CAGR Of 7.3%

Report Ocean presents a new report on endoscopy visualization systems market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global endoscopy visualization systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The growing need for next-generation endoscope visualization systems is one of the key driving factors that boost the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising obesity rates, advancement in technology, better reimbursement status, growing elderly population, and an increase in the number of associated diseases are few prime factors favoring the endoscopy visualization systems market growth.

Growing awareness of physicians and patients towards the use and treatment of modern endoscopy technologies due to the multiple benefits these systems provide is also boosting the market growth for visualization systems. Similarly, a significant rise in the number of the aged population who are susceptible to ophthalmic, gastrointestinal, and orthopedic ailments and cancer is driving market expansion over the projected timeframe.

The increasing adoption of endoscopy procedures will give a significant boost to the growth of the market. Endoscopy procedures are associated with many medical benefits. In the U.S. alone, more than 17 million, and in the U.K., approximately 2 million operations are conducted each year.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to slow down the growth of the global market during the forecast period, owing to the postponement of elective surgeries across the globe. Nearly 28 million elective surgeries were canceled during the pandemic.

Several reports indicate that half a million endoscopy procedures related to the diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal cancers, were postponed during the pandemic. The market is expected to see upward growth once the pandemic stabilizes in the second half of the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Endoscopy procedures have many advantages over open surgeries due to their minimally invasive nature, lesser post-surgical complications, and faster recovery time. Hence, they are increasingly employed in the geriatric population who cannot undergo traditional surgeries because of post-surgical complications.

Approximately 700 million people are living across the globe aged 65 years or above in 2019, and the figure is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. This rapidly growing geriatric population will result in the need for more endoscopy procedures over the coming years.

The companies are involved in product launches and acquisitions to capitalize on the demand for visualization systems in endoscopy procedures. For instance, Olympus launched EVIS X1 in April 2020, and this system supports the screening of gastrointestinal disorders.

It features Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXI), Narrow Band Imaging (NBI), Extended Depth of Field (EDOF), and Red Dichromatic Imaging (RDI). In 2019, Intuitive Surgical acquired the robotic endoscope business of Schölly Fiberoptic’s. It is a major company involved in the development of visualization systems for endoscopy procedures.

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Report Segmentation

By Product

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Standard Definition (SD)

2D systems

3D systems

High Definition (HD)

2D systems

3D systems

Endoscopy Visualization Components

Camera Heads

Insufflators

Light Sources

High-Definition Monitors

Suction Pumps

Video Processors

By Resolution Type

4K

UHD Resolution

DCI Resolution

FHD Resolution

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Companies are investing heavily in research and development and are raising funds through various sources to support the development of advanced endoscopy visualization systems. Major players adopt key strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their influence in the market for endoscopy visualization systems.

Some of the key players functioning in the market for endoscopy visualization systems include Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon U.S., LLC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc, CONMED Corporation, Pentax Medical, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG., and Olympus Corporation.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC722

