Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market accounted for $418.937 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $780.882 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are the infections caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens. These infections can be acquired in clinical settings, such as nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic, or other clinical settings.

They can either be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from the staff of that facility. The market is primarily driven by the increase in incidences of infections caused in clinical settings, especially in developing economies owing to their poor hygiene facilities.

The majority of HAI are caused by bacteria already present in the patient’s body prior to the infection, and may lead to cross-transmission between patients or between patients and healthcare professionals. The environment in a healthcare facility can also be a source of infection, with microorganism spread through air, water or surfaces.

Patients in health facilities are more vulnerable than the general population due to underlying illness, greater fragility (such as for premature babies, the elderly, and immunocompromised patients), and exposure to invasive medical procedures. However, the increase in healthcare cost and prevalence of antibiotic resistant infections impedes the market growth.

Other factors contributing to infectious disease in hospitals include patients with contagious illnesses and patient exposure to infectious bodily fluids and other medical waste.

Furthermore, routine medical procedures, such as surgery, intubation and catheter placement, can allow infectious agents to enter the body. Hence, boost the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market growth.

Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. India accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increase in prevalence of nosocomial infections, such as surgical site infections and blood stream infections. According to Indian Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Research, India reported an overall growth rate for hospital acquired infections of 4.4% after conducting a research on 10,835 patients in various clinical settings. Furthermore, Sri Lanka and Myanmar is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market include BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Cepheid, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Siemens, BIOMERIEUX SA, NG Biotech.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Instrument

– Consumables & Reagents

By Test Type

– Molecular Diagnostics

– Urinalysis

– Immunoassay

By Infection Type

– Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

– Bloodstream Infections

o Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacteriaceae

o Others

– Surgical Site Infections

o Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus

o Others

– Gastrointestinal Infections

o Clostridium Difficile

o Others

– Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Country

– India

– Nepal

– Bhutan

– Bangladesh

– Maldives

– Sri Lanka

– Myanmar

– Rest of Asia Pacific

