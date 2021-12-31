Indwelling Catheters Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Indwelling Catheters Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Indwelling Catheters Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Indwelling Catheters Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global indwelling catheters market accounted for $1,210.56 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $2,323.56 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Indwelling catheters are soft, flexible tube that are used to drain urine from bladder to the collection bag. Indwelling catheters are used in urinary retention, urinary incontinence, during surgery, post operation, and other health problems. In addition, indwelling catheters are of two types such as urethral indwelling catheter, which is inserted through the urethra into the bladder and suprapubic indwelling catheter, which is inserted through the stomach directly into the bladder. Indwelling catheters can be used for long term catheterization and short term catheterization.

Large size indwelling catheters are commonly used for drainage of blood clots. Furthermore, to reduce the risk of clot formation in the bladder and to maintain the indwelling urinary catheter patency, continuous bladder irrigation technique is used. Additionally, previously indwelling catheters were made from latex rubber but now a days silicon coated latex is mostly preferred, owing to longer life span and minimum risk of urinary tract infections.

Indwelling catheters, also known as foley catheters. Furthermore, Increase in incidence of urinary diseases, surge in the global geriatric population, and rise in surgical procedures are the major factors anticipated to drive the global indwelling catheters market during the forecast period.

In addition, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), more than 250,000 surgical procedures for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) are performed in the U.S. every year, leading to 2 million office visits. This is likely to propel demand for indwelling catheters in the forecast years. Furthermore, an increasing number of baby boomers is vulnerable to a range of urinary disorders, including urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia, prostate cancer, and urinary retention. This is anticipated to propel the demand for indwelling catheters market. However, complications associated with the indwelling catheters is increasing among the patients which is a major problem for the healthcare professionals and one of the major restraints for the global indwelling catheters market growth.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to a large population suffering from urinary disorders, rapid utilization of foley or indwelling catheters in hospitalized patients, and increasing focus on new product launches by industry players. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in the number of geriatric patients suffering from urinary retention.

The key players operating in the global indwelling catheters market include Amsino International, Inc, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, Medline Industries, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Sunmed, Llc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– 2-way Catheters

– 3-way Catheters

– 4-way Catheters

By Material

– Latex

– Silicone

By Coating Type

– Hydrogel Coating

– Silver Alloy Coating

– Silicone-elastomer

– Others

By Application

– Post-surgical Care

– Critical Care

– Urinary Incontinence

– Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

