Cell Separation Technologies Market CAGR of 15.4% 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

The global cell separation technologies market was valued at $8,639.20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $28,766.14 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Cell separation technologies involve the separation of cells from a heterogeneous cell mixture according to their intracellular or extracellular properties. Cell separation has gained importance in the fields of medicine and biology as it is an essential component of cellular therapy and disease diagnosis. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and many others result in incorporation of cell separation technology for the purpose of both diagnostic and therapeutic. Moreover, cell separation technology preferred over pathological treatment and conventional diagnostic procedures.

Using cell separation technique, root cause of any disease is predicted. And later, treatment is provided on the same basis. The technique aims at removal of disease from cell level, leaving no trace for reoccurrence of disease in future.

The recent expansion of the field of cell separation is linked to an increase the mortality rate due to chronic diseases as majority of these diseases can be treated using cell-based therapies.

The growth of the global cell separation technologies market is majorly driven by increase in number of patients suffering from chronic disease and technological advancements in cell technologies. In addition, surge in focus on personalized medicines for early detection of disease, selection of appropriate treatment, and determination of the prognosis of the therapy. However, ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell separation and high cost of cell based research hinder the market growth. Conversely, high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The cell separation technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables. On the basis of technology, the cell separation technologies market is divided into gradient centrifugation, surface markers separation, and filtration-based separation.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., Pluriselect GmbH, Stemcell Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Instruments

– Consumables

By Technology

– Gradient Centrifugation

– Surface Markers Separation

o Fluorescence activated cell sorting

o Magnetic cell sorting

– Filtration Based Separation

By Application

– Oncology Research

– Neuroscience Research

– Stem Cell Research

– Microbiology

– Immunology Research

– Others

By End User

– Research laboratories & Institute

– Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

– Cell Banks

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

