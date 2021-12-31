Ethernet PHY Chip Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Ethernet PHY Chip market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The global Ethernet PHY chip market is projected to reach a value of USD 14,217.1 million by the year 2026, exhibiting 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2026).

Ethernet PHY Chip Market Research Report: by Data Rate (10/100 Mbps, 10/100/1000 Mbps, Greater than or Equal to 10 Gbps), by Number of Ports (Single Port, Dual Port, Others), by Industry Application (Data Center and Enterprise Networking, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Telecom), and Region – Global Forecast till 2026

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Ethernet physical (PHY) layer chips emanate physical simple sign from the gadget to network devices. Selection of 25GB Ethernet-based servers in data centers is anticipated to be the essential driver of the market. This can be ascribed to different information transmission speeds required by end-clients in mechanical and customer driven parts. Development of web of things (IoT) and an extent of online video streaming sites fuel the interest for these servers, which thus can goad the ethernet PHY chip market. High transfer speed switches are additionally anticipated to drive the market development exponentially. Developing economies receiving new correspondence protocols can inspire the interest for these switches. Be that as it may, the absence of strong system framework in certain rising economies can hamper the market.

Market segmentation

The global ethernet PHY chip market on the basis of its data rate, the market is divided into 10/100 Mbps, 10/100/1000 Mbps, and equal to or greater than 100 Gbps. On the basis of its number of ports, it is segmented into dual port, single port, and others. Based on its industrial applications, the market includes telecom, automotive, industrial automation, data center & enterprise networking, consumer electronics, others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global ethernet PHY chip market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Broadcom (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Marvell (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global ethernet PHY chip market.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

